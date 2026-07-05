Kochi's container road streetlights will be fully operational by July 15: NHAI

KOCHI: Streetlights installed along the Container Road will be made operational in phases, and the entire stretch is expected to be illuminated by July 15, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has informed.

According to the authority, streetlights between the 5km and 9km stretch of the nearly 17-km-long stretch from Kalamassery towards Vallarpadam will be switched on by July 6 after completion of inspections by the KSEB and payment of the required charges by the contractor.

For the remaining 9km to 15km stretch, two additional distribution transformers have to be installed before the lights can be energised. The contractor had entered into an agreement with Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company in May for the supply of the transformers.

These are expected by July 10. NHAI said the remaining works will be completed in coordination with KSEB, with a target of making all streetlights operational by July 15.

The streetlight project, estimated to cost around `10 crore, involves the installation of about 1,100 streetlights along the nearly 17km Container Road. Two high-mast lights have also been installed at Anavathil Junction and Goshree Junction.