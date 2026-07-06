Foundation stone for houses in Kerala's Pariyathukavu to be laid on July 16

KOCHI: In a relief for the seven families of Pariyathukavu near Malayidamthuruth, the foundation stone laying ceremony of their new houses will be held on July 16, on the land earmarked by the state government.

The families have been facing eviction following a court order settling a 60-year-old ownership dispute involving 2.65 acres of land. Beena Asha, one of the beneficiaries, told TNIE that the district collector had called them to the collectorate on Saturday and handed over three sketches for the houses.

“We have been given the sketches for study. We showed the same to an engineer and an architect. We will be meeting up with the district collector again on Monday to discuss the changes that we want,” she added.

“We have been told that all the houses will be of 1,000 sqft. All seven houses will have three bedrooms, a hall, a living room, a sitting room and a kitchen. We have been asked to select the most suitable plan and present it on Monday,” she said.