Kerala govt's 'Toofan' hits peddlers, but bail and black money keep drug trade alive

KOCHI: Operation Toofan has sharply intensified Kerala’s crackdown on narcotics, triggering a record surge in NDPS cases and arrests. But TNIE’s visits to migrant worker hubs across Ernakulam district found that organised drug syndicates are adapting to the intensified enforcement, with easy bail for arrested peddlers and the lure of illicit wealth blunting the campaign’s long-term impact.

In police records, the impact of the drive is evident. Before Operation Toofan, Kochi City Police registered around 300 to 400 cases under the NDPS Act every month. That figure has now crossed 500. Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala recently said more than 5,000 cases had been registered under the campaign and arrests had also crossed the 5,000 mark across Kerala, underlining the scale of the crackdown.

During visits to Perumbavoor and other migrant worker settlements in Ernakulam, many workers said the operation had driven several street-level peddlers out of the trade. Mondal, a migrant worker who was arrested in an NDPS case last year, said the experience convinced him never to return.

“The money was attractive and I had regular customers. But after I was arrested, nobody from the network came to help me. My wife had to sell her ornaments to meet legal expenses. That was the end of it for me,” Mondal said.

However, many migrant workers said drug syndicates have quickly changed their strategy after Operation Toofan. Instead of abandoning arrested carriers as they allegedly did earlier, suppliers now promise legal assistance and arrange bail, allowing many peddlers to return to the trade within days.