34 venues, 27 cases: Kerala cops link late-night DJ parties to drugs, violence

KOCHI: The Kochi police commissioner has informed the High Court that there has been a rapid and unchecked proliferation of “DJ parties” in the city, conducted without adequate regulatory oversight or effective control mechanisms.

What began with only three venues has now expanded to more than 34 active commercial establishments. These events are organised on a commercial basis, with entry fees ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 6,000 per person. Organisers also collect up to Rs 20,000 per table for reservations.

The commissioner said this rapid and uncontrolled growth has created a risky situation, posing significant challenges to the maintenance of public safety and law and order.

“So far, the Kochi City Police have registered 27 criminal cases related to such late-night events, including cases involving unlawful assemblies, drug-related offences, crimes against women, and other violations of law,” the commissioner stated in an affidavit filed before the High Court.

The statement was filed in response to a petition by Mahadevan, the licensee and vice-president of the Radisson Blu Hotel, Kadavanthra, seeking permission to operate the bar attached to the five-star hotel until 3 am.

The commissioner said several establishments holding FL-3 licences have been conducting late-night “DJ parties” under the cover of the extended operating hours granted by the excise department. These events have allegedly resulted in incidents of drug abuse, violent disturbances, and threats to public safety.