34 venues, 27 cases: Kerala cops link late-night DJ parties to drugs, violence

KOCHI: The Kochi police commissioner has informed the High Court that there has been a rapid and unchecked proliferation of “DJ parties” in the city, conducted without adequate regulatory oversight or effective control mechanisms.
What began with only three venues has now expanded to more than 34 active commercial establishments. These events are organised on a commercial basis, with entry fees ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 6,000 per person. Organisers also collect up to Rs 20,000 per table for reservations.
The commissioner said this rapid and uncontrolled growth has created a risky situation, posing significant challenges to the maintenance of public safety and law and order.
“So far, the Kochi City Police have registered 27 criminal cases related to such late-night events, including cases involving unlawful assemblies, drug-related offences, crimes against women, and other violations of law,” the commissioner stated in an affidavit filed before the High Court.
The statement was filed in response to a petition by Mahadevan, the licensee and vice-president of the Radisson Blu Hotel, Kadavanthra, seeking permission to operate the bar attached to the five-star hotel until 3 am.
The commissioner said several establishments holding FL-3 licences have been conducting late-night “DJ parties” under the cover of the extended operating hours granted by the excise department. These events have allegedly resulted in incidents of drug abuse, violent disturbances, and threats to public safety.
The police described a “DJ party” as a high-intensity commercial event involving amplified music, lighting effects, and dense crowds. Based on past experiences, such events are often associated with alcohol consumption and alleged drug use, leading to disorderly conduct, brawls, public nuisance, crowd management issues during assembly and dispersal, traffic disruption, and broader law-and-order concerns. Given the increasing number of such events in Kochi, and their repeated links to public order issues, the commissioner contended that strict regulatory intervention is necessary.
The police further stated that several incidents affecting public safety and public order were reported from the petitioner’s establishment, Radisson Blu, during 2026 alone. Criminal cases were registered at the Kadavanthra police station in connection with offences including alleged narcotic drug trafficking, assault, rioting, and damage to property within the hotel premises. According to the police, these incidents substantiate the concerns raised by the department.
Police justify decision
The commissioner submitted that leaving the high-risk late-night entertainment sector unregulated poses serious public safety concerns, as demonstrated by several incidents in Kochi city. On November 1, 2021, an allegedly unregulated DJ event at Hotel No 18, Fort Kochi, involving suspected drug use, was followed by a high-speed chase that culminated in a fatal road accident, claiming the lives of three persons.
The police also referred to other serious incidents, including an alleged sexual assault during a DJ event at Hotel Olive Downtown in August 2023 and a stabbing incident at the same hotel in July 2022 after a person was denied entry to an overnight event. According to the commissioner, these incidents underscore the need for strict regulatory oversight.
The police also referred to a recent tragedy in North Goa to highlight the risks associated with unregulated nightlife events. They submitted that around 25 people reportedly lost their lives in a massive nightclub fire, illustrating the grave dangers posed by inadequate fire safety measures and the absence of proper emergency evacuation facilities. According to the commissioner, the incident demonstrates the importance of stringent regulation to ensure public safety.