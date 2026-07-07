Six months on, staff crunch hits first phase plans at Cochin Cancer Centre

KOCHI: Six months after its inauguration, the Cochin Cancer and Research Centre (CCRC) is facing a staff shortage. The first phase of operations of the centre was expected to begin within a month of its inauguration in February. As of now, the operations have been delayed.

According to a member of the Kalamassery Medical College Development Committee, the facility is currently running with 41 staff members.

“We need to appoint more skilled staff. However, the assembly election and the subsequent government change in between caused a delay in the recruitment process. The staff pattern in the facility remains the same as earlier,” he said.

Ahead of the inauguration of the facility, the state cabinet had — in January — accorded approval to 159 posts. However, these posts are yet to be filled. Though TNIE contacted CCRC director Dr G Balagopal, he was unavailable for comment.

Pradeep Purushothaman, who was a member of the Justice Krishna Iyer Movement which campaigned for the establishment of the centre, said that setting up infrastructure alone will not help improve the healthcare system. “In central Kerala, we needed an advanced facility for cancer treatment and research. Now Kerala has the infrastructure, and the government should take steps to utilise it,” Pradeep said.