Visa fraud victims urge Kerala CM, home dept for prompt action

KOCHI: Victims of a visa fraud case on Monday came forward alleging police inaction, calling on the chief minister and the home department to intervene and ensure effective legal action.

The complainants alleged that KAAPA-accused woman Anjana Panicker cheated several job aspirants by collecting large sums of money after promising overseas employment and visa processing.

They alleged that despite receiving the money, the accused failed to provide the promised jobs or visas and did not refund the amounts paid.

They further claimed that the money was used to expand her business and acquire properties.

The complainants added that despite lodging complaints and charges under the KAAPA have been invoked against her, the charge sheet has not yet been filed before the court. They also alleged that the accused was attempting to influence the investigation.