Canal clean-up eases flooding at Convent Junction in Kochi

KOCHI: After waste accumulation and encroachments along a canal near Convent Junction triggered concerns about waterlogging in the area, authorities have initiated corrective measures, with local representatives claiming visible improvements on the ground.

“Extensive cleaning has been carried out in the canal, removing accumulated waste and debris that had obstructed the natural flow of water,” local councillor Augustin Sebastian (Tyson) said.

Indeed, when TNIE paid a visit recently, the canal was relatively cleaner and its link with the Mullassery Canal, which was only a month ago sealed by accumulated garbage, was visible, allowing for a seamless flow.

TNIE also learnt that the corporation has issued notices to establishments found encroaching on the canal’s supporting wall. “Most of the establishment owners have expressed willingness to cooperate with efforts to restore the canal to its original width.”

A few shops that occupy slabs over portions of the canal are expected to vacate the structures, facilitating the proposed desilting and restoration. Meanwhile, a shopping complex adjacent to the canal has reportedly agreed to remove an engine room structure built on encroached land after being served with a notice by the authorities.

“The encroachments have existed for years now. While removing them is not impossible, procedural formalities have to be completed before action can be taken. That said, we are not going for any half measures. The canal will indeed be covered. This way, the garbage dumping can be curbed drastically,” Tyson said.