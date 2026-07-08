Operation Numkhor: Kochi Customs seize two more suspected smuggled SUVs from Karnataka

KOCHI: The Kochi Customs Preventive Commissionerate has seized two more suspected smuggled Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs from Karnataka as part of its ongoing Operation Numkhor, taking the total number of vehicles traced by the agency in the case to 60.
The two vehicles were seized on Tuesday during a Customs operation based on specific intelligence. Officials said both SUVs were fitted with fake Registration Certificates (RCs), allegedly to conceal their origin and legitimise their movement and resale. Further proceedings have been initiated under the Customs Act, 1962.
Sources said the latest seizures came after investigators received intelligence that several suspected smuggled luxury vehicles had been shifted out of Kerala following intensified enforcement action under Operation Numkhor.
Based on these inputs, Customs teams expanded their search to neighbouring states, leading to the seizure of the two SUVs from Karnataka.
"The recovery of these vehicles outside Kerala confirms that the network extends beyond the state. We are tracing the ownership history, movement and documentation of every suspected vehicle," a source said.
Investigators suspect the syndicate used forged registration records and fabricated documents to legitimise luxury SUVs allegedly smuggled into the country through the Bhutan and Nepal borders while evading customs duty. The vehicles are believed to have passed through multiple registered owners and benami holders, making it difficult to establish their true origin.
The latest seizures are expected to provide fresh leads into the alleged racket, including those involved in preparing fake documents and facilitating interstate movement of the vehicles.
The Customs department has so far arrested seven persons in connection with the investigation. Officials have also uncovered suspected links to fake vehicle registration operations outside Kerala and are examining registration, insurance and financial records linked to the luxury SUVs.
According to Customs sources, 60 suspected smuggled luxury vehicles to Kerala have now been traced, including the two seized in Karnataka. The agency expects the number to increase as searches are intensified in other states based on intelligence that more vehicles were moved out of Kerala after the investigation began.
Officials said further investigation is under way, and additional seizures are likely as Operation Numkhor continues to unravel what is believed to be a large interstate luxury vehicle smuggling network.