Operation Numkhor: Kochi Customs seize two more suspected smuggled SUVs from Karnataka

KOCHI: The Kochi Customs Preventive Commissionerate has seized two more suspected smuggled Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs from Karnataka as part of its ongoing Operation Numkhor, taking the total number of vehicles traced by the agency in the case to 60.

The two vehicles were seized on Tuesday during a Customs operation based on specific intelligence. Officials said both SUVs were fitted with fake Registration Certificates (RCs), allegedly to conceal their origin and legitimise their movement and resale. Further proceedings have been initiated under the Customs Act, 1962.

Sources said the latest seizures came after investigators received intelligence that several suspected smuggled luxury vehicles had been shifted out of Kerala following intensified enforcement action under Operation Numkhor.

Based on these inputs, Customs teams expanded their search to neighbouring states, leading to the seizure of the two SUVs from Karnataka.

"The recovery of these vehicles outside Kerala confirms that the network extends beyond the state. We are tracing the ownership history, movement and documentation of every suspected vehicle," a source said.