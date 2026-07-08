Rain and road work make peak-hour commute hell for city’s motorists

KOCHI: For many Kochi commuters, getting from one end of the city to another has become an arduous task. Indeed, with metro construction, utility work and road repair unfolding simultaneously across several arterial roads, peak-hour traffic in the city has invariably slowed to a crawl.

The impact is most visible along the Banerji Road, a key arterial link in the city, especially its JLN Stadium-Palarivattom stretch, where metro construction has narrowed the road width. Similar bottlenecks are being reported at Edappally, Vyttila, Kadavanthra and Kaloor junctions. Together, these four make up the prominent crossroads that anchor the city’s traffic.

The stress on these locations has spilt onto smaller bylanes cutting through what are otherwise residential neighbourhoods. However, taking these alternative routes offers little or no relief to motorists, as these too are dug up for works by agencies such as KWA and KSEB.

“The problem is not just the number of projects being undertaken simultaneously, but the lack of coordination between departments. Roads restored after utility work are often left uneven for weeks, while fresh excavation begins on stretches that were only recently repaired,” said K P Sreevalsan, a commuter.

Another commuter, Georgian Alex, questioned the logic behind these public utility agencies carrying out essential work during the monsoon.

“What’s the point of that? In the summer, when these works could have been carried out seamlessly and with a fraction of the difficulty, officials cited the model code of conduct concerning the elections as an excuse to defer or delay the work.

Now, what they have done is only create more chaos. Public money might as well be thrown into the Vembanad Lake, because that’s essentially what is happening here,” she said.