Small-time drug pushers ride mule accounts as Kochi police tighten the leash

KOCHI: Street-level drug peddlers in Kochi and other parts of the district are increasingly adopting mule bank accounts — a tactic once largely associated with cyber fraudsters and major narcotics syndicates — as police intensify their financial investigations into drug cases.

Investigators told TNIE the shift — where accused allegedly route online payments through the bank accounts of friends, acquaintances and trusted associates — has become evident following several recent arrests. Police say the modus operandi gathered pace after investigators began routinely scrutinising bank transactions and digital-payment and call-detail records of those arrested in narcotics cases.

“Now, even street-level pushers have started adopting the tactic to avoid leaving a financial trail. And, operatives also have the feeling that money in a mule account will remain safe even if they are caught with cash or contraband,” a senior officer said.

The focus of the current investigation is on identifying customers, suppliers and others connected to drug networks. “Drugs are only part of the story. The money trail often reveals who financed the operation, who supplied the contraband and who purchased it,” an officer said.

The pattern is no longer confined to Kochi. Across the district, several recent cases involving small-time peddlers dealing in small quantities of narcotics have revealed a similar shift. While cash remains the preferred mode of payment, regular customers who insist on digital transactions are often instructed to transfer money to accounts belonging to friends or trusted associates.