Toofan Student Ambassadors soon in Kerala CBSE schools

KOCHI: The Council of CBSE Schools Kerala (CCSK) has extended its wholehearted support to Operation Toofan, the mass anti-drug campaign launched by the state government to build a drug-free society.

The council has also decided to appoint Operation Toofan Student Ambassadors in CBSE schools and implement a series of awareness programmes across the state.

The action plan for implementing Operation Toofan in CBSE schools, along with the Affirmation of Solidarity, was submitted to Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala by Indira Rajan, secretary general of the National Council of CBSE Schools (NCCS).

Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh Chennithala stated that the increasing use of drugs among students has emerged as one of the most serious social challenges of our time.

He emphasised that only through awareness in schools, value-based education, active parental involvement, and student-led initiatives can society effectively combat the menace of substance abuse.

He further observed that Operation Toofan is a model initiative capable of bringing about significant awareness and positive behavioural change among students.

The programme was attended by Benny Behanan, MP, Manoj Moothedan, MLA, V P Sajeendran, MLA, state police chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar, Putta Vimaladitya, Nodal Officer, Operation Toofan, E Ramankutty Warrier, president, Council of CBSE Schools Kerala, and Suchitra Shyjinth, general secretary, Council of CBSE Schools Kerala.

As part of the programme, Operation Toofan Student Ambassadors will receive specialised training from experts representing the police department, excise department, health department, and psychologists.

The trained student ambassadors will, in turn, conduct peer-awareness sessions in their respective schools and participate in district-level awareness programmes.