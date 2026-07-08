Two-storey building on MG Road tilts during renovation work

KOCHI: A two-storey building tilted onto an adjacent multi-storey building on Tuesday after the hydraulic jack used to raise its foundation slipped during renovation work on MG Road.

The incident occurred around 6pm near Woodland Junction. The building was being lifted by about four feet to raise its foundation and prevent flooding on the ground floor during the monsoon.

However, after the structure had been raised by around one foot, the jack reportedly slipped, causing the building to lean against the adjacent structure.

The lower portion of the building suffered partial damage. No casualties were reported as the building was unoccupied.

The adjacent building houses many private firms.

Fire and Rescue Services officials advised occupants of the adjacent building to vacate the premises until the structure is safely demolished and the area declared secure.