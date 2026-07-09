Congress sets the ball rolling on naming new chiefs for DCC, GCDA

KOCHI: With the Congress-led UDF back in power in the state, deliberations have been initiated on naming heads to key organisational and administrative bodies in Ernakulam district, including the District Congress Committee (DCC) and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA). This comes after DCC president Mohammed Shiyas was elected to the state assembly from Kochi constituency and CPM leader K Chandran Pillai resigned as GCDA chief after the assembly election results were declared in May.

After former MLA Eldose P Kunnapillil made way for Manoj Moothedan in Perumbavoor in the recent election there was talk of him being considered to lead the DCC. However, according to sources, this is highly unlikely. Though the Neyyattinkara Sessions Court acquitted him in a sexual-assault case, the issue could still return to haunt him, they said.

KPCC general secretary B A Abdul Muthalib is among those under consideration who enjoys the wide backing of party activists. However, community and group equations are expected to figure prominently as the party eyes balance in organisational restructuring. Denied an assembly seat and the Kochi corporation mayor's chair, KPCC general secretary Deepthi Mary Varghese is also rumoured to be keen to be in the running.

"The last organisational revamp was in 2021. With DCC presidents of Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kottayam making it to the assembly this time as first-time MLAs a major overhaul is on the cards," said a senior district leader.

The demand for generational change is gaining momentum among party workers with Ernakulam Youth Congress president Sijo Joseph publicly urging the leadership to consider youths and new faces to party positions.