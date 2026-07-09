Kochi's Malippuram ground makeover nears completion after residents’ intervention

KOCHI: The redevelopment of the Malippuram football ground in Vypeen, which was saved from a controversial design that would have drastically reduced its playing area, is nearing completion, with only a few finishing works remaining.

“Most of the civil work has now been completed. The goalposts have been erected, while the remaining work include a fencing around the ground and the installation of a protective net to prevent footballs from flying onto the adjoining road. The field will also be grassed over in the next phase,” said Vimal T R, coach of a football club in Vypeen, whose wards regularly took to this field for practice.

It was the timely intervention by residents and sports enthusiasts that helped avert a flawed development plan that would have made the ground unsuitable for football.

The original proposal under Kerala’s One Panchayat, One Playground scheme had included a large stage, green rooms, toilets, walking tracks, and other amenities.

“But this would have substantially eaten into the playing area... around one-fourth of the area. And what good is a playground that no one can use? So we protested,” said local politician Swathish Sathyan.