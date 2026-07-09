Kochi's Malippuram ground makeover nears completion after residents’ intervention

KOCHI: The redevelopment of the Malippuram football ground in Vypeen, which was saved from a controversial design that would have drastically reduced its playing area, is nearing completion, with only a few finishing works remaining.
“Most of the civil work has now been completed. The goalposts have been erected, while the remaining work include a fencing around the ground and the installation of a protective net to prevent footballs from flying onto the adjoining road. The field will also be grassed over in the next phase,” said Vimal T R, coach of a football club in Vypeen, whose wards regularly took to this field for practice.
It was the timely intervention by residents and sports enthusiasts that helped avert a flawed development plan that would have made the ground unsuitable for football.
The original proposal under Kerala’s One Panchayat, One Playground scheme had included a large stage, green rooms, toilets, walking tracks, and other amenities.
“But this would have substantially eaten into the playing area... around one-fourth of the area. And what good is a playground that no one can use? So we protested,” said local politician Swathish Sathyan.
Following sustained protests and negotiations, the plan was modified to retain a 60m x 40m playing field, adequate for sevens football. “Portions of the stage and green room encroaching onto the field were demolished and the walking track was realigned to three sides of the ground, leaving the northern side of the site free. This gave enough room for football matches,” said a member of the action committee which was formed to save the ground from thoughtless ‘development’.
Now, with the ground set to reopen soon, local football enthusiasts are planning to organise a tournament to mark its inauguration.
“The restored ground will help preserve Malippuram’s and the larger Vypeen’s long footballing tradition and provide a much-needed space for young players and the local community,” Vimal said.