Mob assaults, strips and shaves heads of three youths accused of being drug dealers in Ernakulam's Perumbavoor

KOCHI: Three youths from Ernakulam district were allegedly assaulted, stripped, publicly humiliated and forcibly had their heads shaved by a mob after being accused of being drug dealers in Perumbavoor on Wednesday. Police registered a case on Thursday and said the accused had been identified and would be arrested soon.

The victims were identified as Gokul Deepak (18) of Marampilly, Alvin Shaji (20) of Kandanthara and Muhammed Alfas (20) of Manjappetty.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm at Kandanthara near Bhai Colony. According to the police, the three had gone to a soda factory after its supervisor called them for a job opportunity, informing them that vacancies had arisen after migrant workers employed there returned to their native places.

Before they could enter the factory, a group of around six men allegedly intercepted them, accused them of being drug dealers and began assaulting them. Despite repeatedly denying the allegation, the youths were allegedly beaten by the group.

According to the FIR, the assailants forced the victims to kneel on the roadside before shaving their heads. They were then taken into a room inside the factory, stripped of their clothes and assaulted again. The factory supervisor, who had called them for work, was allegedly prevented from intervening.

The victims later reached the Perumbavoor police station with their relatives and lodged a complaint. Based on their statement, the police registered a case on Thursday morning.

The accused have been booked on charges including unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement, use of criminal force and criminal intimidation.

Senior police officers said the accused had been identified and arrests would be made soon. Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief K. S. Sudarshan said strict action would be taken against all those involved in the incident.