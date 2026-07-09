The original ‘Pooh-kie’

KOCHI: And the only reason for making honey is so as I can eat it,” reasons Winnie-the-Pooh with himself before climbing a tree in search of honey.

Through this line, A A Milne introduced the delightfully uncomplicated ‘logic’ that has defined the cuddly yellow bear. A century later, Pooh continues to allure readers with this simple, effortless charm.

Milne first published ‘Winnie-the-Pooh’ in 1926, together with E H Shepard’s illustrations. Inspired by the bedtime stories he told his son Christopher Robin, the book transported readers to a new world of the Hundred Acre Wood and its inhabitants — Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, Rabbit, Owl, Kanga, Roo and Christopher Robin, whom he named after his son.

While Pooh had already appeared in Milne’s poetry collections, the book’s success led him to publish more works featuring the beloved bear, including ‘Now We Are Six’ (1927) and ‘The House at Pooh Corner’ (1928).

Unlike most children’s literature of the time, ‘Winnie-the-Pooh’ had no evil villain to vanquish or kingdom to save. Its adventures were ordinary — searching for honey, getting stuck in Rabbit’s doorway after eating too much, celebrating Eeyore’s birthday, hunting a Woozle or setting out to discover the North Pole.

The events were small, but they explored larger ideas of friendship, kindness, imagination and acceptance, presented simply enough for children to understand yet deep enough for adults to continue discovering new meanings.

Over time, Pooh appeared in comic strips, radio adaptations, television cartoons, Disney animations and feature films, introducing him to generations who may never have read Milne’s original work.