Bodybuilder arrested with 387g MDMA in Kochi

KOCHI: A 25-year-old bodybuilder was arrested after 387.26 grams of MDMA, cash and other materials allegedly linked to drug trafficking were seized from his possession during a late-night vehicle inspection at Vazhakkala on Thursday.

The accused, Mohammed Sadiq PS (25), a native of Edathala, was intercepted around 11.45 pm while allegedly waiting at Vazhakkala with a motorcycle that did not have a registration number plate.

Police seized 387.26 grams of MDMA, Rs 66,000 in cash, three mobile phones, a digital weighing machine and other materials suspected to have been used in drug trafficking.

Sources said investigators suspect Sadiq to be a drug supplier and believe he was a key aide of Kevin B. Mathew, who was arrested by city police in April in connection with an alleged synthetic drug supply network.

The Thrikkakara Police registered an FIR in the case on Friday under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.

Senior police officers said a detailed investigation has been launched to trace Sadiq's alleged supply network. His call detail records, bank transactions and digital communications are being analysed to identify his associates, customers and possible interstate links. Investigators are also examining whether the seized MDMA was meant for distribution through the city's drug network.