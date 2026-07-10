Construction worker beaten to death by co-workers in Kochi; three arrested

KOCHI: A 50-year-old construction worker was allegedly beaten to death by his three co-workers following a quarrel at a house under renovation in Amballur on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Mujeeb, a native of Thiruvananthapuram. Police said he was allegedly assaulted with hard objects by the three accused, who are also construction workers, causing grievous injuries. He later succumbed to the injuries.

The accused — Raju, Renjith and Sumesh, all natives of Thiruvananthapuram — were taken into custody and booked on charges of murder and committing the offence in furtherance of a common intention under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

According to the police, all four workers had been staying at the house where renovation work was under way. Investigators suspect the assault took place between 6 pm and 11 pm on Thursday. Police sources said the workers had been involved in quarrels at the construction site on earlier occasions as well.

The incident came to light after local residents alerted the police. A team from Mulamthuruthy police station rushed to the spot late on Thursday night and took the three accused into custody.

Mujeeb's body was shifted to Ernakulam Medical College for postmortem examination.

Senior police officers said a detailed investigation is under way to ascertain what triggered the fatal assault. Mulamthuruthy police registered the case on Friday.