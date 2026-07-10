Kochi corporation directs owner to raze tilted building

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation on Thursday ordered the demolition of the two-storey building near Woodland Junction on MG Road, which tilted during renovation work a couple of days ago.

A team led by Mayor V K Minimol visited the spot and directed the owner to demolish the 60-year-old structure within 24 hours, failing which the corporation will carry out the demolition and recover the costs from him.

This is the civic body’s second directive issued to the owner.

“The corporation had on Tuesday directed the owner to demolish the structure within 24 hours (by Wednesday), but it was not done. The situation is dangerous. We have issued a notice to the tenants of the commercial building too,” Minimol said after inspecting the site.

The building tilted onto an adjacent building on Tuesday after the hydraulic jack used to raise its foundation reportedly slipped during renovation work.

The 60-year-old building was being lifted by about four feet to raise its foundation and prevent flooding on the ground floor during the monsoon when the incident occurred..