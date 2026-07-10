Man assaults landlord and wife during dispute in Kochi

KOCHI: A man allegedly attacked his landlord and wife during a dispute over the quality of water supplied to his rented accommodation at Kannadikkad in Kochi.

The police registered a case on Thursday and suspect the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The accused is Sharath, a native of Malappuram.

The police said the incident occurred around 5.30 pm on Wednesday in front of the complainant’s welding workshop.

The dispute began after Sharath complained to the 46-year-old landlord that the water supplied to his rented room was of poor quality. The police said the landlord asked him to vacate the premises, following which the accused allegedly turned violent.