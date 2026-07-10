Man assaults landlord and wife during dispute in Kochi

KOCHI: A man allegedly attacked his landlord and wife during a dispute over the quality of water supplied to his rented accommodation at Kannadikkad in Kochi.
The police registered a case on Thursday and suspect the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.
The accused is Sharath, a native of Malappuram.
The police said the incident occurred around 5.30 pm on Wednesday in front of the complainant’s welding workshop.
The dispute began after Sharath complained to the 46-year-old landlord that the water supplied to his rented room was of poor quality. The police said the landlord asked him to vacate the premises, following which the accused allegedly turned violent.
Sharath allegedly abused and threatened the landlord and his wife before striking the landlord on the right shoulder with an iron bar.
He also allegedly bit the landlord on several parts of his body, causing injuries.
The accused allegedly hurled an iron bar at the wife, injuring her. He is also accused of damaging the welding set at the complainant’s workshop with a hammer and vandalising the complainant’s house by breaking a portion of the wall and damaging the front door with the same weapon.
The police said preliminary investigation suggests Sharath was under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred. The Maradu police have registered a case, and further investigation is under way.