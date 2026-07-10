Missing man found dead in well in Kochi

KOCHI: A 54-year-old man who had been missing for the past three days was found dead in a well on his property at Kuruppampady on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sajeev Kumar, a native of Kuruppampady.

According to the police, the body was found at around 6.45 am after family members noticed a foul smell from the vicinity of the well. On checking the well, they found Sajeev Kumar lying dead and immediately alerted the Kuruppampady police. His relatives had been searching for him since he went missing.

Upon information, a police team reached the spot, recovered the body and shifted it to a hospital for postmortem examination.

Police suspect that Sajeev Kumar accidentally fell into the well while under the influence of alcohol.

Kuruppampady police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation.