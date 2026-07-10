Mob assaults, tonsures three ‘drug dealers’, six arrested in Kochi

KOCHI: Three youths accused of being drug dealers were allegedly assaulted, stripped and publicly humiliated by a mob, which also forcibly had their heads shaved, in Perumbavoor on Wednesday.

Perumbavoor police on Thursday arrested six people in connection with the incident. The arrested — Sajid, 54; Mahimkutty, 42; P V Sameer, 46; K A Sharif, 54; Rafeek, 57; and K A Anwar, 50 — are all from Kandanthara.

The victims are Gokul Deepak, 18, of Marampilly; Alvin Shaji, 20, of Kandanthara; and, Muhammed Alfas, 20, of Manjappetty.

The incident occurred around 4.30pm near Bhai Colony in Kandanthara.

The police said the three were visiting a soda factory after the supervisor had summoned them to discuss job opportunities to fill vacancies he said had arisen after migrant workers employed there had returned to their home states.