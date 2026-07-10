Mob assaults, tonsures three ‘drug dealers’, six arrested in Kochi

KOCHI: Three youths accused of being drug dealers were allegedly assaulted, stripped and publicly humiliated by a mob, which also forcibly had their heads shaved, in Perumbavoor on Wednesday.
Perumbavoor police on Thursday arrested six people in connection with the incident. The arrested — Sajid, 54; Mahimkutty, 42; P V Sameer, 46; K A Sharif, 54; Rafeek, 57; and K A Anwar, 50 — are all from Kandanthara.
The victims are Gokul Deepak, 18, of Marampilly; Alvin Shaji, 20, of Kandanthara; and, Muhammed Alfas, 20, of Manjappetty.
The incident occurred around 4.30pm near Bhai Colony in Kandanthara.
The police said the three were visiting a soda factory after the supervisor had summoned them to discuss job opportunities to fill vacancies he said had arisen after migrant workers employed there had returned to their home states.
Before they could enter the factory, a group of around six men allegedly intercepted them, accused them of selling drugs and assaulted them. Despite repeatedly denying the allegation, the youths were reportedly beaten by the group.
According to the FIR, the assailants forced the victims to kneel by the roadside before shaving their heads. They were then taken inside the factory, stripped and assaulted again. The factory supervisor was allegedly prevented from intervening.
The victims later reached Perumbavoor police station with their relatives and lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered.
The accused have been booked on charges including unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement, use of criminal force and criminal intimidation.
Ernakulam Rural police chief K S Sudarshan said strict action would be taken against everyone involved in the incident. Officers said further investigation is under way.