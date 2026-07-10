When ‘Kalyani’ got 'Snoop Dogged'

KOCHI: Ninte nunakuzhi kandappo

Adivayattil manjulla raathri

Ninte chiri athu kandappo

Ayyayyo nenjiloru aadhi.”

A dimple. A smile. A small catastrophe in the innards.

That’s the spell ‘Kalyani’ cast.

It was not just another viral song. Its Malayalam lyrics

travelled across states, playlists and social media feeds, carried as much by melody as meaning. Many listeners did not understand every word, yet instinctively understood the emotion.

Released in November 2025, Kalyani — the independent Malayalam track by Arjun Sunil (Arjn), Kiran Das (KDS), Vishnu V (Fifty4) and Ron Vinod (Ronn) of Kochi-based Money Verse Records — became one of the defining Malayalam pop successes of recent years.

It crossed 90 million Spotify streams, entered viral and top charts in India, the UAE, Singapore and Malaysia, and proved that a ‘local song’ could resonate globally.

There was nothing ‘heavy’ about it. Written by Fifty4 and Suhas Moideen, the lyrics wove together kohl-dark eyes, loose hair, bangles, anklets and stolen glances into a feverish portrait of romance.

Backed by Afro-R&B rhythms, pop sensibilities and Ronn’s restrained production, Kalyani stayed unmistakably rooted without sounding confined.