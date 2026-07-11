Ashwanth returns home with Juvin’s gift of life

KOCHI: Ashwanth Chandran, who received the heart of Juvin two weeks ago, was discharged from Lisie Hospital on Friday. The Kannur native was born with a severe heart condition and underwent surgery at the age of two.

Though his health remained stable for years, he was presented with complications during his ITI studies. After continuing treatment for another three years, doctors advised that a heart transplant is the only option. He was then referred to Lisie Hospital, and registered with the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K SOTTO) last month.

He underwent a heart transplant on June 23, after the family of 16-year-old Juvin Raju, who was declared brain dead at Rajagiri Hospital, agreed to donate his organs.

“Performing a heart transplant on Ashwanth, who was born with congenital heart disease, was highly complex. The fact that he had already undergone a major heart surgery earlier added to the challenges,” said Dr Jose Chacko Periyappuram, who performed the surgery.

A medical team immediately reached Rajagiri Hospital and retrieved the heart. With the support of the Kochi city and Aluva rural police forces, the heart was transported through a green corridor. The fund for the treatment expenses was raised by Pilathara Hope Charitable Trust.