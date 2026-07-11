Bespoke registration plates drive Rs 33-crore revenue for Ernakulam RTO in 5 years

KOCHI: The growing craze for fancy vehicle registration numbers has earned the Ernakulam regional transport office (RTO) Rs 33.15 crore over the last five years, reflecting the increasing demand for premium registration numbers, particularly among luxury car owners.

According to official data, Ernakulam RTO collected Rs 33,15,50,000 through the allotment of bespoke numbers between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2026. During the period, Litmus Systems Consulting Pvt Ltd emerged as the highest bidder for a fancy number.

Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) officials said the demand is driven mainly by buyers of premium vehicles. “Most of the demand is for premium cars. People buying a new vehicle increasingly want an attractive registration number. Many families also try to retain the same fancy number when purchasing another vehicle. That has led to a steady rise in demand,” an official said.

Numbers such as 7777 continue to be among the most sought-after in the KL-07 series, while 0001 remains the costliest notified registration number. Officials said fancy numbers have evolved into a status symbol, with buyers considering them an extension of their premium vehicles. The booking and auction process is conducted entirely online.

Applicants no longer need to visit the RTO office, and numbers go for auction only when more than one person books the same registration number during the booking period, said Arun C D, joint regional transport officer, Ernakulam.