NH work in greater Kochi region gains momentum

KOCHI: The construction of key national highway projects in and around the greater Kochi region has gathered momentum, with the physical progress of all major work crossing 70% and two northern NH66 stretches nearing completion.
The latest figures (for May) shared by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) showed that the Kappirikkad-Thalikulam stretch has achieved 93.37% progress, followed by Thalikulam-Kodungallur at 91.75%. The Aroor-Thuravoor elevated corridor has reached 89.17% while the Thuravoor Thekku-Paravoor work stands at 78.28% and the Kodungallur-Edappally stretch at 70.26%.
The latest update reflects steady progress since February, when an RTI response showed the Kodungallur-Edappally work at 68.77%, Aroor-Thuravoor elevated corridor at 85.91%, Thuravoor-Paravoor section at 73.03%, and the Kochi-Munnar (NH85) widening project at 60.34%.
The RTI had indicated the likely completion of most of these projects by May or June 2026. NHAI has not formally responded to a query sent by TNIE about the delay.
“The projects are progressing steadily, with the northern NH66 stretches nearing completion. Significant progress has also been achieved on the Aroor-Thuravoor elevated corridor and the Kodungallur-Edappally work,” an NHAI official said.
Among the ongoing works, the Aroor-Thuravoor elevated corridor is one of Kerala’s most significant highway infrastructure projects.
The 12.75km six-lane elevated highway, being built by Ashoka Buildcon at Rs 1,668.5 crore, is expected to be India’s longest elevated highway and is aimed at decongesting one of the state’s busiest traffic corridors -- between Kochi and Alappuzha.
The Rs 1,617.2-crore Kodungallur-Edappally project is another crucial component of the NH66 widening project. Once completed, it will provide uninterrupted six-lane connectivity into Kochi and link with the elevated corridor to the south.
The Thuravoor-Paravoor section, awarded at Rs 1,118 crore, will further strengthen the NH66 corridor towards Alappuzha, while the Kappirikkad-Thalikulam and Thalikulam-Kodungallur projects are now in the final stages of execution.
The work on the Kochi-Munnar NH85 widening project, awarded at Rs 910.59 crore, as TNIE reported earlier, remained suspended for nearly a year, leaving portions of the highway dug up and several ancillary works incomplete.
The delay, this paper has learnt, is due to the non-issue of a ‘go ahead’ document from the government, deemed necessary after doubts were raised over whether the project was cutting into forest land. Once complete, this widening work is expected to greatly improve connectivity between Kochi and the high ranges, easing travel to Munnar and Idukki.
Tracking progress
1) Six-laning of NH66 section from Kodungallur to Edappally
l Awarded cost: Rs 1,617.2 crore
l Expenditure until Feb 2026: Rs 2,084.21 crore
l Progress: 70.26%
2) Six-laning of the NH66 elevated corridor, along with the development of the existing 4-lane road at ground level, from Aroor to Thuravoor Thekku
l Awarded cost: Rs 1,668.5 crore
l Expenditure until Feb 2026: Rs 1,672.58 crore
l Progress: 89.17%
3) Six-laning of the NH66 section from Thuravoor Thekku-Paravoor
l Awarded cost: Rs 1,118 crore
l Expenditure until Feb 2026: Rs 2,287.96 crore
l Progress: 78.28%