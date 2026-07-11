NH work in greater Kochi region gains momentum

KOCHI: The construction of key national highway projects in and around the greater Kochi region has gathered momentum, with the physical progress of all major work crossing 70% and two northern NH66 stretches nearing completion.

The latest figures (for May) shared by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) showed that the Kappirikkad-Thalikulam stretch has achieved 93.37% progress, followed by Thalikulam-Kodungallur at 91.75%. The Aroor-Thuravoor elevated corridor has reached 89.17% while the Thuravoor Thekku-Paravoor work stands at 78.28% and the Kodungallur-Edappally stretch at 70.26%.

The latest update reflects steady progress since February, when an RTI response showed the Kodungallur-Edappally work at 68.77%, Aroor-Thuravoor elevated corridor at 85.91%, Thuravoor-Paravoor section at 73.03%, and the Kochi-Munnar (NH85) widening project at 60.34%.

The RTI had indicated the likely completion of most of these projects by May or June 2026. NHAI has not formally responded to a query sent by TNIE about the delay.

“The projects are progressing steadily, with the northern NH66 stretches nearing completion. Significant progress has also been achieved on the Aroor-Thuravoor elevated corridor and the Kodungallur-Edappally work,” an NHAI official said.