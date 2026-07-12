In major fleet expansion, SWTD to induct six solar boats in Kochi

KOCHI: The State Water Transport Department (SWTD) is set to induct six new solar-powered passenger boats over the next two to three months, significantly expanding its green fleet and strengthening water transport services in the state.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior SWTD official said the new fleet comprises four 30-passenger boats and two 75-passenger vessels. “One boat has already been delivered and another has successfully completed trials. The remaining boats are expected within the next two to three months.”

While the final deployment will depend on trial results, all six boats are planned for the Alappuzha and Ernakulam regions. “We are exploring how best to tap the potential of the Vembanad Lake for tourism purposes,” the official said.

“That said, we have not taken a final decision on their operation. The trials threw up a few issues, which are being examined. Once those are addressed, we will decide where each boat will be deployed,” he added.

The induction comes as SWTD increasingly banks on tourism to supplement its traditional passenger services. According to the department, its tourism operations generated nearly Rs 3 crore in revenue during the last season, with around 30% of its overall income now coming from tourism-related activities.