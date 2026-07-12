In major fleet expansion, SWTD to induct six solar boats in Kochi

KOCHI: The State Water Transport Department (SWTD) is set to induct six new solar-powered passenger boats over the next two to three months, significantly expanding its green fleet and strengthening water transport services in the state.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior SWTD official said the new fleet comprises four 30-passenger boats and two 75-passenger vessels. “One boat has already been delivered and another has successfully completed trials. The remaining boats are expected within the next two to three months.”
While the final deployment will depend on trial results, all six boats are planned for the Alappuzha and Ernakulam regions. “We are exploring how best to tap the potential of the Vembanad Lake for tourism purposes,” the official said.
“That said, we have not taken a final decision on their operation. The trials threw up a few issues, which are being examined. Once those are addressed, we will decide where each boat will be deployed,” he added.
The induction comes as SWTD increasingly banks on tourism to supplement its traditional passenger services. According to the department, its tourism operations generated nearly Rs 3 crore in revenue during the last season, with around 30% of its overall income now coming from tourism-related activities.
The official said the department’s Kuttanad Safari package alone earned around Rs 25 lakh in just two months. “We offer budget-friendly tourism packages at fixed rates, unlike private operators whose prices fluctuate with the season. The response has been encouraging,” he said.
SWTD is also exploring new tourism services in Kochi, with Kadamakkudy figuring among the destinations under consideration.
“It is on our list. We are studying the possibilities, though there are operational constraints in certain stretches,” the official said. The SWTD operates an extensive network of low-cost passenger ferries, luxury tourist cruises, and modern water taxis across the state’s inland waterways. Historically, the bulk of their revenue came from running daily point-to-point and circular passenger ferries across districts like Alappuzha and Kochi.
“However, with the advent of other water transport options in these places, especially Kochi, we have seen a dip in our numbers. That said, there is still a dedicated passenger base that relies on our ferries,” the official said.
The SWTD passenger ferries that run between Kochi mainland and Fort Kochi/Mattancherry draws in a collection of `60,000 on a daily basis. On occasions like Onam, this rises to about `1 lakh.
“But in recent years, the demand for budget tourism cruises have risen meteorically. The new boats will cater to this demand,” the official concluded.
six new boats
Four 30-pax boats
Two 75-pax boats
All 6 are solar boats