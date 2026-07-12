Kochi Rambutan conclave to focus on value addition and exports

“We have witnessed a remarkable transformation in the state’s farming landscape over the past six to seven years. Rambutan has become one of the few crops providing consistent returns to farmers, attracting even young entrepreneurs into agriculture. The conclave is intended to ensure that this momentum is sustained through better market linkages, value addition and long-term planning,” said M C Saju, president of the Rambutan and Mangosteen Farmers Association.

He said the event will see participation by ministers, agricultural experts, and representatives from leading institutions, in what is being billed as the state’s largest knowledge and business platform dedicated to rambutan cultivation. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Anoop Jacob will inaugurate the conclave while Chief Whip Apu John Joseph will attend.

According to the association, rambutan cultivation has expanded to nearly 25,000 acres across Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Wayanad districts. Farmers are earning annual returns of `4 lakh to `6 lakh per acre. This year’s production is estimated around 1 lakh tonnes, with output expected to double in the coming years.

The conclave will feature sessions on advanced cultivation practices, improved varieties, crop management, pest and disease control, post-harvest processing, and value-added products.