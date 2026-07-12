Police will get new look from August 15: Chennithala

KOCHI: Kerala’s police force will undergo a major revamp from August 15, with a renewed focus on public-friendly policing, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said on Saturday.
Addressing a ‘Meet the Press’ programme at the Ernakulam Press Club, the home minister said all police stations across the state would be cleaned and given a uniform coat of paint as part of the overhaul.
He also announced that, from August 15, sub-inspectors (SIs) would head police stations across the state, except in 64 stations with a high volume of cases, where circle inspectors (CIs) would continue to remain in charge.
Chennithala said a new mechanism would be introduced to address complaints against the police.
Highlighting the progress of the state’s anti-drug campaign, Operation Toofan, the minister said 6,632 people had been arrested and 6,182 cases registered till July 8. Narcotic substances worth `35 crore had also been seized during the operation.
Describing Operation Toofan as a major success, Chennithala clarified that the government was not opposed to DJ parties or nightlife. However, he warned that police would intervene wherever drug use was detected.
“What Kerala needs is responsible nightlife. Drugs will not be allowed in star hotels or caravans,” he said.
The minister also inaugurated an initiative designating members of the Ernakulam Press Club as Toofan Warriors in collaboration with Kochi City Police as part of the anti-drug campaign. He presented Toofan badges to Press Club office-bearers.