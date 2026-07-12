Police will get new look from August 15: Chennithala

KOCHI: Kerala’s police force will undergo a major revamp from August 15, with a renewed focus on public-friendly policing, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said on Saturday.

Addressing a ‘Meet the Press’ programme at the Ernakulam Press Club, the home minister said all police stations across the state would be cleaned and given a uniform coat of paint as part of the overhaul.

He also announced that, from August 15, sub-inspectors (SIs) would head police stations across the state, except in 64 stations with a high volume of cases, where circle inspectors (CIs) would continue to remain in charge.