10 days, 206 cases: Ernakulam district battling to contain dengue spread

KOCHI: As intermittent monsoon rain continues, Ernakulam district is witnessing a sharp increase in the number of dengue cases, with 206 confirmed cases reported in the first 10 days of July alone. The district has recorded 463 suspected cases so far this month, prompting the district health department to intensify preventive measures against mosquito breeding.

In June, the district reported 841 suspected and 319 confirmed cases. According to Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, the convener of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Research Cell, the surge in the number of cases was an expected phenomenon.

“Dengue-transmitting mosquitoes are active in the monsoon season, and several dengue cases are being reported across the state. This combination heightens the risk of disease transmission, making prevention challenging. We need to focus on sustained mosquito control, especially in crowded areas,” he said.

The vector-borne disease -- caused by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes and four distinct, closely related serotypes of the dengue virus (DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4) -- can spread easily during the monsoon.

Dr Rajeev added that a second infection of the dengue virus can turn dangerous.