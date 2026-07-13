As Kochi city tightens vigil, drug traffickers turn to outskirts

KOCHI: Heightened surveillance and frequent vehicle checks in Kochi have forced drug traffickers to alter their routes, with the Aluva-Angamaly-Perumbavoor belt emerging as a key transit and distribution corridor, according to excise department officials.

In the backdrop of the seizure of over 116 kg of ganja in Karukutty, an official said the operation was carried out based on a specific tip-off that a large consignment meant for distribution in Ernakulam district would be routed through the area bypassing Kochi city.

“Traffickers have realised that bringing contraband directly into Kochi has become increasingly difficult because of intensive checking. They now unload and distribute consignments from locations around 10 km outside the city before moving the drugs through local networks,” the official said.

The official said the syndicate had travelled from Odisha by train to Thrissur before splitting up and boarding different buses to avoid attracting attention. But excise personnel in plain clothes carried out surveillance using private vehicles and intercepted the suspects.

Officials pointed to the sophisticated methods adopted by traffickers. The seized cannabis had been hydraulically compressed and vacuum-packed, significantly reducing its volume.