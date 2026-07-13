Now, free travel for women on Ro-Ro; Kochi corporation's third service launched

KOCHI: Kochi corporation’s third Ro-Ro service, aimed at addressing travel woes on the Fort Kochi-Vypeen route, was launched on Sunday. Chief Minister V D Satheesan inaugurated the service as well as ‘Indira Yatra’, the free Ro-Ro travel scheme for women.

The chief minister said the government is preparing major development projects to transform Kochi into a world-class tourism destination. “We have an oceanarium, a film city, and an international-standard maritime museum planned for Kochi.

Once these projects materialise, Kochi will emerge as a key destination for tourists from across the globe,” Satheesan said, adding that proposals aimed at bringing about major changes in the public transport sector have been submitted to the Union government.

He also handed over the first ‘zero-ticket’, prepared by the Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) for the free service, to Kochi Mayor V K Minimol.