Now, free travel for women on Ro-Ro; Kochi corporation's third service launched

KOCHI: Kochi corporation’s third Ro-Ro service, aimed at addressing travel woes on the Fort Kochi-Vypeen route, was launched on Sunday. Chief Minister V D Satheesan inaugurated the service as well as ‘Indira Yatra’, the free Ro-Ro travel scheme for women.
The chief minister said the government is preparing major development projects to transform Kochi into a world-class tourism destination. “We have an oceanarium, a film city, and an international-standard maritime museum planned for Kochi.
Once these projects materialise, Kochi will emerge as a key destination for tourists from across the globe,” Satheesan said, adding that proposals aimed at bringing about major changes in the public transport sector have been submitted to the Union government.
He also handed over the first ‘zero-ticket’, prepared by the Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) for the free service, to Kochi Mayor V K Minimol.
“Kochi corporation’s decision to offer free travel for women on Ro-Ro services is commendable. The financial savings women gain from this scheme should be set aside as personal savings, noting that such savings would help foster self-confidence and a sense of pride among women in society,” he added.
The chief minister announced that the government would take the initiative to launch a ‘Pink Chitty’ scheme through the Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) for the purpose.
The mayor said free travel will be extended to all passengers, regardless of gender, who travel without vehicles in the later phases. Kochi corporation, in collaboration with the Cochin Smart Mission Limited, completed the construction of two Ro-Ro vessels in 2018 and has been operating the service with the assistance of KSINC. Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited at an estimated Rs 18 crore, the vessel can carry 14 trucks, 12 cars and 50 passengers.