Kerala HC reviews works at Chottanikkara temple

KOCHI: Preparation of a master plan for the overall development of the Chottanikkara Bhagavathy Temple was in progress, the Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) has informed the Kerala High Court. The HC was taking stock of the projects being implemented by the CDB to improve sanitation and basic infrastructure at the temple.
Works, including renovation of the drainage system around the temple, laying of interlocking tiles on Pooram ground and construction of a compound wall around the waste management plant are under way, the CDB said, adding that renovation of toilets at Keezhkavu temple and replacement of old asbestos sheets with GI sheets at the western nadapanthal and southern nadappanthal of Keezhkavu are also part of the project.
The board said steps are being taken to install an organic waste converter plant and an incinerator for scientific waste management. Although an e-tender was floated for the converter plant, no bidders came forward. The board will now invite quotations from vendors approved by the Suchitwa Mission.
It also said new pipelines have been installed to improve rainwater drainage from Annadana Mandapam and that damaged roof tiles at the Navaratri Mandapam have been replaced.
The court was considering a suo motu case initiated on the basis of complaints regarding the condition of the temple premises. The matter has been posted for further consideration on August 14.