Kerala HC reviews works at Chottanikkara temple

KOCHI: Preparation of a master plan for the overall development of the Chottanikkara Bhagavathy Temple was in progress, the Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) has informed the Kerala High Court. The HC was taking stock of the projects being implemented by the CDB to improve sanitation and basic infrastructure at the temple.

Works, including renovation of the drainage system around the temple, laying of interlocking tiles on Pooram ground and construction of a compound wall around the waste management plant are under way, the CDB said, adding that renovation of toilets at Keezhkavu temple and replacement of old asbestos sheets with GI sheets at the western nadapanthal and southern nadappanthal of Keezhkavu are also part of the project.