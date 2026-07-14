Operation Toofan: 29 school, college bus drivers booked for drunk driving

KOCHI: As many as 29 drivers of school and college buses were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol during a special enforcement drive conducted across the Ernakulam range under Operation Toofan, police said on Monday. The drive covered Ernakulam (rural), Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts.
The special inspection was carried out on Sunday on the directions of Ernakulam Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Yathish Chandra to ensure the safety of students. Police inspected 3,333 drivers attached to 1,231 educational institutions. Of them, 29 drivers were found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol. Cases were registered against them under the Motor Vehicles Act.
In Ernakulam rural, seven of the 1,162 drivers inspected from 373 educational institutions tested positive for alcohol. In Alappuzha, nine of the 634 drivers inspected from 244 institutions were found drunk. In Kottayam, six of the 688 drivers checked from 311 institutions were booked, while in Idukki, seven of the 849 drivers inspected from 303 institutions were found driving under the influence of alcohol.
Police said the management of the educational institutions concerned have been directed to initiate action to remove the drivers from duty. They added that allowing intoxicated persons to operate school and college buses poses a serious threat to the lives of students and other road users, and would invite stringent legal action.
DIG Yathish Chandra said violations that jeopardise the safety of students would not be tolerated, warning that similar surprise inspections would continue without prior notice. He also urged school managements and vehicle owners to ensure that drivers possess the required qualifications, are physically fit, and carry all mandatory documents before being entrusted with the responsibility of transporting students.
“Random inspections will be intensified across educational institution vehicles and other public transport vehicles to ensure strict compliance with road safety norms. Strict action will be taken against drivers found operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol or drugs” said a senior police officer.