Operation Toofan: 29 school, college bus drivers booked for drunk driving

KOCHI: As many as 29 drivers of school and college buses were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol during a special enforcement drive conducted across the Ernakulam range under Operation Toofan, police said on Monday. The drive covered Ernakulam (rural), Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts.

The special inspection was carried out on Sunday on the directions of Ernakulam Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Yathish Chandra to ensure the safety of students. Police inspected 3,333 drivers attached to 1,231 educational institutions. Of them, 29 drivers were found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol. Cases were registered against them under the Motor Vehicles Act.

In Ernakulam rural, seven of the 1,162 drivers inspected from 373 educational institutions tested positive for alcohol. In Alappuzha, nine of the 634 drivers inspected from 244 institutions were found drunk. In Kottayam, six of the 688 drivers checked from 311 institutions were booked, while in Idukki, seven of the 849 drivers inspected from 303 institutions were found driving under the influence of alcohol.