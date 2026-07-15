Calls grow louder for signal-free Vyttila

KOCHI: Even as work gathers pace on the Rs 1.5-crore revamp of Vyttila junction, a citizens’ collective has urged the government to publicly evaluate what it calls a more effective and less expensive alternative to make Kerala’s busiest intersection genuinely signal-free.

The United Vyttila Forum, which has been campaigning on traffic issues at the junction for years, says the ongoing work will ease congestion only temporarily, as the junction will continue to rely on traffic signals. Instead, it has proposed a destination-based traffic circulation plan that uses one-way roads, free left turns, U-turns and minor geometric changes to keep the bulk of traffic moving.

“We are not asking for new infrastructure. We are asking for better traffic management,” said Thampy V R, the forum’s chairman. According to him, a study the forum conducted found that nearly 80% of vehicles at Vyttila travel along the east-west corridor connecting SA Road with Tripunithura and Kottayam, while only around 20% use the north-south NH66 corridor between Aluva and Aroor.It argues that stopping the dominant traffic stream through long signal cycles is the root cause of congestion.

“As traffic volume increases, signal systems eventually fail. You may widen roads, but vehicles will only queue in more lanes waiting for the next green light,” Thampy pointed out.

The group’s proposal seeks to separate traffic based on destinations instead of forcing all vehicles through the centre of the junction. Vehicles heading towards the Mobility Hub, Kaniyampuzha Road, Tripunithura and Kottayam would be diverted through existing links and free-left movements, reducing the number of conflicting traffic streams that require signal control.