Teenagers assaulted over parking dispute in Kerala's Kothamangalam; private hospital owner booked

KOCHI: Police have registered a case against the owner of a private hospital in Kothamangalam for allegedly assaulting and threatening a group of teenagers following a dispute over parking outside the hospital premises.

According to the FIR registered by Kothamangalam police, the incident occurred around 7 pm on July 12 in front of Prime Hospital at Puthuppady-Varappetty Junction.

The complainant, 16-year-old Muhammed Zinan of Muvattupuzha, alleged that the accused objected to the group parking their motorcycles outside the hospital and abused them with obscene language before attacking them.

The FIR states that the accused allegedly restrained the youths, kicked down a motorcycle, threatened to kill them, and assaulted them using a pair of scissors.

One of the victims reportedly suffered injuries to his forearm after being struck with the scissors, while the complainant sustained injuries after allegedly being punched, grabbed by the neck and pushed, causing him to hit his head.