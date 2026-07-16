Kochi Corporation engages new agency to collect biomedical waste

KOCHI: The corporation on Wednesday decided to entrust a new agency with the collection of biomedical waste from households in the city. The move comes after repeated complaints over irregular biomedical waste collection and lapses from different corners.

Henceforth, Success Projects will collect the waste at Rs 20 per kg, with the corporation set to pay a subsidy of Rs 8 per kg.

“For the next one month, the new agency will collect biomedical waste from households in all 76 divisions in the corporation. Once the health standing committeeprepares the norms, we will decide on the subsidy and the amount to be paid by the corporation,” Mayor V K Minimol said.

The decision follows lapses and misuse of subsidised waste collection by several households and establishments and complaints against agencies contracted by the corporation, Aakri and Swuchigo. Meanwhile, the Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Limited, the agency that processes biomedical waste, has increased the fee from Rs 28 to Rs 36.

At the same time, LDF and NDA councillors disagreed with the decision to discontinue subsidised waste collection. “The Haritha Karma Sena has increased the user fee for solid waste collection from Rs 150 to Rs 200. Water bill and other costs have also been increasing. In this scenario, increasing the fee for biomedical waste will be a burden on the families of bedridden patients,” said Priya Prashanth, a BJP councillor.