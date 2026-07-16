Spectre of 'red killers' revived in Kochi?

KOCHI: Until about two decades back, private buses on Kochi’s roads, then sporting the mandated bright-red livery, bore the notorious moniker of ‘Red Killers’.

The name was fitting. The vehicles had a reputation for rash driving, and were responsible for a string of fatal accidents and road-rage incidents, turning daily city commute into a gamble.

Years of stringent enforcement, public campaigns and operational reforms gradually tamed that culture, and the fear receded. However, a spate of recent violent incidents involving private bus staff is stirring uncomfortable memories. In the past few weeks, Ernakulam has witnessed a series of clashes involving these employees.

At Chakkaraparambu, a dispute between staff of two rival buses over trip timings spilled onto the road after one bus allegedly blocked the other.

“A passenger who intervened was punched in the face by one of the bus conductors with a clenched fist holding coins, fracturing his nose. The rival conductor was also assaulted,” a police statement read.

“Travelling in private buses in the city has of late become extremely worrisome. For passengers, overspeeding and clashes between bus staffers are a constant cause of anxiety,” noted Ammu Charles, an advocate.