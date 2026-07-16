Spectre of 'red killers' revived in Kochi?

KOCHI: Until about two decades back, private buses on Kochi’s roads, then sporting the mandated bright-red livery, bore the notorious moniker of ‘Red Killers’.
The name was fitting. The vehicles had a reputation for rash driving, and were responsible for a string of fatal accidents and road-rage incidents, turning daily city commute into a gamble.
Years of stringent enforcement, public campaigns and operational reforms gradually tamed that culture, and the fear receded. However, a spate of recent violent incidents involving private bus staff is stirring uncomfortable memories. In the past few weeks, Ernakulam has witnessed a series of clashes involving these employees.
At Chakkaraparambu, a dispute between staff of two rival buses over trip timings spilled onto the road after one bus allegedly blocked the other.
“A passenger who intervened was punched in the face by one of the bus conductors with a clenched fist holding coins, fracturing his nose. The rival conductor was also assaulted,” a police statement read.
“Travelling in private buses in the city has of late become extremely worrisome. For passengers, overspeeding and clashes between bus staffers are a constant cause of anxiety,” noted Ammu Charles, an advocate.
“For motorists, the very act of driving on city roads has become nerve-racking,” she said, adding, “The death of a gig worker in Kacheripady is one of the most recent incidents of reckless driving by buses. The police must control this at the earliest.”
Appu, a public transit and pedestrian infrastructure enthusiast, considers himself to be an “endangered species” on the roads where these buses ply.
And it’s not just reckless driving. Just days earlier, videos circulated on social media showing rival private bus employees engaged in a violent confrontation, with one allegedly wielding a machete.
“This is unprecedented. If officials don’t act now, it may quickly spiral out of control,” warned Sarah Thomas, a city resident.
The pattern extends beyond Kochi limits. In Aluva, three employees of a private bus were arrested after allegedly intercepting a rival bus over a timing dispute, assaulting one of its staff members and forcing passengers to alight.
Earlier, in North Paravur, a dispute between bus employees allegedly ended in a fatal assault.
“They [the staff of private buses] are acting with impunity. It seems a monetary penalty is no deterrent. There should be criminal action,” Ammu suggested.
Speaking to TNIE, Kochi police commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar said, “We have taken action against all the offenders. In extreme cases, licences will be suspended and buses seized. We have also arranged for a meeting with the private bus owners’ body to sensitise all on responsible driving and behaviour,” he said.
The commissioner pointed out that the recent incidents broadly fall into two categories: behavioural and systemic. “We have taken appropriate action in all cases of behavioural conduct. The other set, he said, are symptomatic of a structural problem.
“The trip schedule under which many private buses continue to operate was drawn up years ago. It does not factor in the exponential growth in vehicle numbers, prolonged road works and chronic congestion across major corridors. The resulting stress often fuels aggressive driving and confrontations,” he said.
Kochi City police, in coordination with the RTO, is working to revise these outdated timings. “A QR code-based checkpoint system is also being proposed to improve monitoring,” Kaliraj said.
Office-bearers of the Ernakulam District Private Bus Owners Association welcomed the move, whilst strongly advocating for action against offenders. “A few rotten apples are spoiling the image of private bus operators,” said a senior official, adding that his team is “all in” for efforts to help alleviate the public’s fear.
Moreover, Kochiites are not alien to the problems afflicting private bus operators. “We all know the reality: constant traffic snarls make it impossible to maintain these rigid timetables. What’s baffling is why there is still no structural solution after years of facing the same issue,” said Binu, another resident.
T B Venugopal, executive member of the citizens collective Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG), said what’s unfolding on our roads is “a culture that was created over a period.” The free-for-all city traffic takes a toll on the bus staff’s mental health as well, he said.
That said, it’s too early to abandon all hope. “Kochi has overcome a culture of dangerous private bus competition before. The recent incidents are indeed warning signs of another such phase. But with swift enforcement, these remain isolated episodes and do not grow into a problem the city thought it had left behind,” Isaac Abraham, a resident, highlighted.