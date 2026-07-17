Helmet violation notice leads police to trail of stolen scooter in Kochi

KOCHI: A scooter owner in Ernakulam was left shocked after receiving a traffic violation notice for a vehicle that had already been reported stolen.

The scooter, belonging to Shibu K S, was stolen from outside his house at Chakkaraparambu on Saturday night. According to Shibu, he reported the theft to the police within hours, and an FIR was registered at the Palarivattom Police Station the same night.

The scooter, a Hero Duet, was allegedly stolen from the compound of Kannakkada House near Holiday Inn Hotel, Chakkaraparambu, at night.

However, on Tuesday afternoon, Shibu received a message informing him that a traffic violation had been recorded against his scooter in Kuthiathode, Cherthala, in Alappuzha district. The fine was issued because the rider was not wearing a helmet.

“I saw the message around 2 pm. The violation was recorded at Kuthiyathode in Cherthala. The scooter was stolen on Saturday, and we had called 112 around 9 pm to report the theft. Police from Palarivattom reached us, and by around 11 pm an FIR had been registered,” Shibu said.