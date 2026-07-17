Helmet violation notice leads police to trail of stolen scooter in Kochi

KOCHI: A scooter owner in Ernakulam was left shocked after receiving a traffic violation notice for a vehicle that had already been reported stolen.
The scooter, belonging to Shibu K S, was stolen from outside his house at Chakkaraparambu on Saturday night. According to Shibu, he reported the theft to the police within hours, and an FIR was registered at the Palarivattom Police Station the same night.
The scooter, a Hero Duet, was allegedly stolen from the compound of Kannakkada House near Holiday Inn Hotel, Chakkaraparambu, at night.
However, on Tuesday afternoon, Shibu received a message informing him that a traffic violation had been recorded against his scooter in Kuthiathode, Cherthala, in Alappuzha district. The fine was issued because the rider was not wearing a helmet.
“I saw the message around 2 pm. The violation was recorded at Kuthiyathode in Cherthala. The scooter was stolen on Saturday, and we had called 112 around 9 pm to report the theft. Police from Palarivattom reached us, and by around 11 pm an FIR had been registered,” Shibu said.
Recounting the theft, Shibu said he had returned home earlier than usual that evening. They typically lock the gate around 9 pm, but on that day it was left open. The scooter key was also left in the vehicle.
“I had come home early that day and hadn’t locked the gate yet. The key was still in the scooter when I went inside. I don’t know whether the thief had been watching the house and waiting for an opportunity,” he said. After receiving the e-challan, he immediately informed the Palarivattom police, who told him the theft investigation was already underway.
Shibu said several important documents, including his PAN card, ATM card, driving licence and bank passbook, were inside the scooter when it was stolen.
Palarivattom police confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is in progress. “We have registered the case and are searching for the accused. The suspect has not been identified so far,” a police officer said. Police are expected to use the traffic violation details and CCTV footage from the route to trace the scooter and identify the thief.