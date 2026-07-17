Kochi Corporation to survey streetlights amid complaints over malfunctioning LEDs

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation has decided to conduct a comprehensive survey to map the number of streetlights, their ownership and maintenance responsibilities, after several lights installed by the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) last year became dysfunctional, prompting complaints against the contractor.
“We have identified 522 high-mast and mini-mast lights in the city. However, we need data on the number of streetlights installed by different agencies, including the CSML and corporation, and those using the MLA and MP funds.
We are inviting an expression of interest from the agencies capable of conducting a survey,” said Mayor V K Minimol. She said maintenance of all the lights will be carried out after the survey, which is expected to be completed in three months.
She said the survey will also help identify areas lacking adequate lighting. “The KSEB has a set of rules on the installation of streetlights in the city. The agency can also ensure these rules are followed, and there are lights in the area at specific intervals,” she said.
Complaints against malfunctioning lights were raised shortly after the commissioning of over 40,000 streetlights under the pan-city LED project in October 2025. Implemented by the corporation with the support of the Smart Cities Mission to enhance basic infrastructure, the project was completed for Rs 30 crore.
Talking about the challenges faced by people owing to the absence of functioning streetlights, Perumanoor councillor K X Francis said even in a place like Kasturba Nagar, which has an open park and a food court, there was no lighting.
“Kasturba Nagar is a crowded place with a park. The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) food court functions in the area. Many people and families come here in the evening. The streetlights have not been working for the past three months,” he said, urging the authorities to rectify the issues at the earliest.
Leader of the opposition in the council, V A Sreejith, alleged that the corporation’s latest move lacks clarity. “The decision to appoint an agency for data collection was made a month ago. However, no action has been taken. The council has not been informed about the agency carrying out the project and the fund allocation,” he said.
Blind spot
Complaints against malfunctioning lights were raised shortly after the commissioning in October 2025
Implemented by the corporation with the support of the Smart Cities Mission by spending Rs 30 crore