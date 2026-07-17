Kochi Corporation to survey streetlights amid complaints over malfunctioning LEDs

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation has decided to conduct a comprehensive survey to map the number of streetlights, their ownership and maintenance responsibilities, after several lights installed by the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) last year became dysfunctional, prompting complaints against the contractor.

“We have identified 522 high-mast and mini-mast lights in the city. However, we need data on the number of streetlights installed by different agencies, including the CSML and corporation, and those using the MLA and MP funds.

We are inviting an expression of interest from the agencies capable of conducting a survey,” said Mayor V K Minimol. She said maintenance of all the lights will be carried out after the survey, which is expected to be completed in three months.

She said the survey will also help identify areas lacking adequate lighting. “The KSEB has a set of rules on the installation of streetlights in the city. The agency can also ensure these rules are followed, and there are lights in the area at specific intervals,” she said.