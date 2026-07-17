Mastermind behind Assam-Kerala heroin trafficking network nabbed

KOCHI: The Ernakulam rural police have arrested the alleged kingpin behind an Assam-Kerala heroin trafficking network as part of the ongoing Operation Toofan anti-narcotics drive, in a major breakthrough in the probe into an inter-state heroin trafficking network operating in Kerala.

The accused – Shefikul Islam, 38, a native of Nagaon in Assam – was arrested by a special investigation team led by Ernakulam rural district police chief K S Sudarshan on Thursday.

Police said he was the prime supplier behind the seizure of 609g of heroin, valued at several lakh rupees, from three migrant workers at Angamaly earlier this month. Known as “Dada” in drug trafficking circles, Shefikul had been living in Kerala for nearly 10 years. He initially worked in plywood factories before entering the scrap business and later allegedly shifted to heroin trafficking. According to investigators, he led a lavish lifestyle and frequently travelled between Assam and Kochi by air.

Police said Shefikul sourced heroin from Assam for around Rs 30,000 and sold it in Kerala for Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The narcotic was also repackaged into small bottles and sold for around Rs 1,000 per bottle.

According to police, Perumbavoor was his main area of operation. Investigators said he had rented several houses in different parts of Ernakulam district, choosing locations that were unlikely to attract the attention of the police or local residents.