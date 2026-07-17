Three test positive for Shigella after eating at Kochi restaurant

KOCHI: Three persons who sought treatment for suspected food poisoning after having food at a restaurant in Kochi have tested positive for Shigella, prompting health authorities to intensify surveillance.

The patients who consumed food from Al-Reem Kuzhimandhi restaurant in Kaloor had sought treatment for food poisoning on July 13 and were admitted to a hospital in Kochi.

“As several cases of diarrhoea were reported last week, we looked into the history of the patients and found that they had consumed food from the restaurant. The food safety department has collected samples of food items and water used in the restaurant for testing. We haven’t received the test results yet,” said DMO Dr Shahir Shah. The presence of Shigella was confirmed on Wednesday.

Tests were carried out in three patients who were hospitalised with diarrhoea. The affected persons had taken food from the restaurant on July 13 and were hospitalised with symptoms within two days, leading to the closing down of the establishment on July 15.

“Most of the patients developed mild symptoms and have been discharged. We have sent samples of the patients for blood tests,” he added.