Abandoned newborn handed over to Child Welfare Committee in Ernakulam

KOCHI: A newborn who was found abandoned in the Ammathottil (baby cradle) at the Ernakulam General Hospital compound was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU). The child, who was found on July 14 midnight, underwent treatment at the Ernakulam General Hospital for three days and was declared to be in satisfactory health.

“After safely placing the baby in the Amma Thottil, an unidentified person called the hospital exchange and informed the authorities. Hospital officials immediately reached the spot, safely rescued the baby, and shifted the infant to the hospital’s neonatal care unit,” said the spokesperson at Ernakulam General Hospital.