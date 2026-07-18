Kochi

Abandoned newborn handed over to Child Welfare Committee in Ernakulam

The child, who was found on July 14 midnight, underwent treatment at the Ernakulam General Hospital for three days and was declared to be in satisfactory health.
Child Welfare Committee officials receive an abandoned newborn from the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Ernakulam General Hospital
Child Welfare Committee officials receive an abandoned newborn from the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Ernakulam General HospitalPhoto | TP Sooraj
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KOCHI: A newborn who was found abandoned in the Ammathottil (baby cradle) at the Ernakulam General Hospital compound was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU). The child, who was found on July 14 midnight, underwent treatment at the Ernakulam General Hospital for three days and was declared to be in satisfactory health.

“After safely placing the baby in the Amma Thottil, an unidentified person called the hospital exchange and informed the authorities. Hospital officials immediately reached the spot, safely rescued the baby, and shifted the infant to the hospital’s neonatal care unit,” said the spokesperson at Ernakulam General Hospital.

Ernakulam
newborn baby
Child Welfare Committee