Bus driver risks life to save woman who jumped into Periyar

KOCHI: A private bus driver risked his life to rescue a 20-year-old woman who allegedly jumped into the Periyar river from the Paravur-Manjali bridge on Friday afternoon after being upset over her NEET examination results.

The driver, Ajesh, 41, a native of Chalakka, was on duty when he noticed a crowd gathered on the bridge. Sensing that something was wrong, he stopped the bus and saw the woman struggling in the rain-swollen river. Without waiting for help, he jumped into the Periyar despite the strong currents.

After battling the currents, Ajesh rescued the woman and brought her safely to the riverbank. She was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, where she is undergoing treatment. Hospital sources said her condition is stable.

Following the rescue, another driver took over the bus and completed the scheduled trip. Though exhausted by the effort, Ajesh later resumed his duty.

The driver’s swift action has drawn widespread appreciation, with residents and social media users praising his courage and timely intervention in saving the young woman’s life.