Kochi city police move beyond DJ parties to trace white-collar drug network

KOCHI: Recent arrests of a bodybuilder and a film production controller have led the Kochi city police to uncover a layered drug supply network allegedly catering to affluent professionals, businesspersons and sections of the film fraternity, indicating that traffickers have expanded well beyond elite DJ parties that had come under the police scanner earlier this year.

According to senior officials, the arrests point to a network in which suppliers, couriers, facilitators and distributors function independently, ensuring that no single person has complete knowledge of the operation. “The biggest mistake is to assume drugs are consumed only at parties. Parties are merely one point of contact. Actual distribution happens quietly through trusted intermediaries catering to select clients,” a senior police officer associated with the investigation told TNIE on condition of anonymity.

Police suspect affluent consumers rarely purchase drugs directly from traffickers. Instead, synthetic drugs such as MDMA and ecstasy are allegedly supplied through a closed network built on personal referrals and trusted contacts. Investigators are examining financial transactions, encrypted messaging platforms, mobile phone records and social media interactions of those arrested to identify the network.

“The network survives because every layer knows only the next person in the chain. This compartmentalisation makes it difficult to crack, but every arrest gives us fresh leads to move higher up the ladder,” another senior officer said.