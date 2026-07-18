Man held for harassing women, attacks cop in Kochi

KOCHI: A 28-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Friday for allegedly harassing four women near Kaloor Junction and assaulting a police officer who intervened.

The accused is Justin Kurian, a native of Idukki. Police said he had come to Kochi for a job interview and was allegedly under the influence of an intoxicating substance at the time of the incident.

Justin allegedly misbehaved with four women who were walking through the area. The inspector of Fort Kochi police station intervened.

Other police officers arrived soon. Police said the accused kicked the officers and bit the inspector on his left hand before he was arrested.