Power outage: Man vandalises KSEB office in Ernakulam, threatens staff

KOCHI: The Fort Kochi police on Friday registered a case against a youngster for allegedly vandalising the Kerala State Electricity Board section office at Kunnumpuram and threatening its staff after a prolonged power outage on Thursday night.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11pm when the youth arrived at the section office demanding immediate restoration of power supply. When the officials explained that the fault could not be rectified instantly, he allegedly smashed flower pots inside the office and threatened the employees with physical violence.

KSEB officials lodged a complaint with the Fort Kochi police, following which a case was registered.