Elderly woman dies after clothes catch fire from candle in Kochi

KOCHI : An elderly woman from Elamakkara who suffered severe burns after her clothes caught fire while attempting to light a candle during a power cut has died, bringing into focus the dangers posed by Kerala’s ongoing electricity crisis.

The deceased was identified as Mariam Pyli, 71. The incident occurred at her residence in Elamakkara on the night of July 13, when the area was affected by a power outage.

Mariam, who lived alone, was trying to light a candle when it accidentally toppled onto her body, causing her clothes to catch fire. Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed to the house, extinguished the flames and shifted her to Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital. She had sustained around 40 per cent burns.

Despite six days of treatment, she died on Friday. Her funeral was held on Saturday, with local residents coming together to perform the last rites as she had been living alone.