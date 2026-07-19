Kochi city police tightens security ahead of FIFA World Cup celebrations

KOCHI: Kochi City Police have announced security arrangements across the city ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, warning football fans against violence, reckless driving and other law violations during post-match celebrations.

In an advisory issued on Sunday, the police said all residents and football enthusiasts must strictly follow the directions of police personnel deployed across the city. It comes in anticipation of large crowds gathering to celebrate the outcome of the final, which has traditionally witnessed victory rallies and late-night celebrations.

The police cautioned that victory celebrations should not turn into fan clashes or any form of violence. Those found indulging in unlawful activities would face strict legal action, the advisory said.

The advisory also warned against a range of traffic offences, including riding without helmets, driving without a licence, drunken driving, overspeeding, dangerous riding, carrying more passengers than permitted and creating public nuisance through excessive honking. Officials said vehicles involved in such violations would be seized and produced before the court, while offenders would face stringent legal action.

To ensure public safety, additional police personnel have been deployed at major junctions and public spaces across Kochi, while vehicle inspections have been intensified. More women police officers have also been stationed at key locations to strengthen security for women during the celebrations.

The Kochi City Police appealed to the public and football fans to cooperate with the security arrangements and celebrate the occasion responsibly.