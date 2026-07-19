Kochi's attempt to pedal ahead loses momentum

KOCHI: Public bicycle-sharing services may have found takers among tourists and a clutch of metro commuters in Kochi, but the numbers behind MYBYK, a popular bicycle-sharing platform that operates in the city, suggest that cycling is yet to become a mainstream mode of transport.

More than half of the bicycle hubs established by the operator since its launch in March 2021 have been shut down due to poor demand.

According to data shared by MYBYK with TNIE, only 50 of the 103 hubs are currently operational in the city, with around 1,000 bicycles deployed across the network.

“We have closed 53 hubs since our inception due to minimal demand and duplicate hubs at certain locations,” a MYBYK spokesperson said.

Despite the consolidation, the platform has seen 2,86,387 unique users since commencing operations in the city, he said.

“However, only 5,283 users have been active over the past three months,” the spokesperson pointed out.

The data also revealed that usage peaked in 2022 (70,311 users) before gradually tapering off over subsequent years (45,513 in 2025), indicating that while the service has retained a dedicated user base, it has struggled to significantly expand its footprint.

“Kochi currently records a bicycle adoption rate of 64% against its deployed fleet, slightly below the national average of 69.5%. Interestingly, around 42% of rides either originate from or end at metro stations,” the MYBYK spokesperson said.

Apart from the tourist-heavy Fort Kochi hub, which remains the network’s busiest location and also houses the largest fleet of bicycles, hubs at INS Venduruthy, Infopark, and the Cochin University metro station have emerged as the top-performing locations.

In contrast, hubs at Ambattukavu metro station, Queen’s Way, Foreshore Road, Vypeen water metro terminal and KSRTC boat jetty have witnessed the lowest utilisation.