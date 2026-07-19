Kochi's attempt to pedal ahead loses momentum

KOCHI: Public bicycle-sharing services may have found takers among tourists and a clutch of metro commuters in Kochi, but the numbers behind MYBYK, a popular bicycle-sharing platform that operates in the city, suggest that cycling is yet to become a mainstream mode of transport.
More than half of the bicycle hubs established by the operator since its launch in March 2021 have been shut down due to poor demand.
According to data shared by MYBYK with TNIE, only 50 of the 103 hubs are currently operational in the city, with around 1,000 bicycles deployed across the network.
“We have closed 53 hubs since our inception due to minimal demand and duplicate hubs at certain locations,” a MYBYK spokesperson said.
Despite the consolidation, the platform has seen 2,86,387 unique users since commencing operations in the city, he said.
“However, only 5,283 users have been active over the past three months,” the spokesperson pointed out.
The data also revealed that usage peaked in 2022 (70,311 users) before gradually tapering off over subsequent years (45,513 in 2025), indicating that while the service has retained a dedicated user base, it has struggled to significantly expand its footprint.
“Kochi currently records a bicycle adoption rate of 64% against its deployed fleet, slightly below the national average of 69.5%. Interestingly, around 42% of rides either originate from or end at metro stations,” the MYBYK spokesperson said.
Apart from the tourist-heavy Fort Kochi hub, which remains the network’s busiest location and also houses the largest fleet of bicycles, hubs at INS Venduruthy, Infopark, and the Cochin University metro station have emerged as the top-performing locations.
In contrast, hubs at Ambattukavu metro station, Queen’s Way, Foreshore Road, Vypeen water metro terminal and KSRTC boat jetty have witnessed the lowest utilisation.
While the city has repeatedly spoken about promoting sustainable mobility through projects such as the Kochi rail and water metros, MYBYK believes wider adoption of cycling continues to be hampered by low public awareness.
“Lack of MYBYK hub visibility and awareness about the public bicycle-sharing system continues to be the biggest challenge,” the MYBYK spokesperson said. She also maintained that they are not currently in discussions with local authorities regarding dedicated cycling infrastructure.
“Future expansions of hubs would depend on permissions, partnerships and local demand,” the spokesperson added.
The uneven performance of hubs raises broader questions about the city’s cycling ecosystem.
While areas with high tourist footfall and established public transport networks have seen encouraging usage, several strategically located hubs have failed to attract riders, forcing the operator to rationalise its network over the years.
Cycling enthusiasts whom TNIE spoke to pointed out that this reflects a larger issue that extends beyond bicycle-sharing services.
“Kochi has a functioning bicycle-sharing network, but the city still lacks the infrastructure and culture needed,” argued Rajan Nair, a recreational cyclist.
“The absence of dedicated cycling lanes, concerns over road safety, poor last-mile infrastructure and Kochi’s vehicle-centric road design are key reasons why cycling has not become a preferred commuting option,” said Deepthi Scaria, a MYBYK user.
Another user, Anil Mathews, cited an interesting reason why cycling has not taken off in the city.
“It’s all to do with our hot and humid climate. One can’t cycle to the office in this heat. It would be very counterproductive. Perhaps on the return home. But given the many roadworks that are going on in the city, it is a dangerous prospect after sundown,” he said.
Cycling advocates argue that public bicycle-sharing systems can succeed only when they form part of a wider mobility ecosystem. “Expanding cycling infrastructure, improving integration with the rail and water metros, and creating awareness about cycling as a viable mode of transport will be essential if Kochi is to move beyond treating bicycles as only a tourist/recreational option,” noted Anandan, another cycling enthusiast.
MYBYK in Kochi
Operational hubs: 50
Bicycles: 1,000
Unique users: 2,86,387
Active users (last 3 months): 5,283
Average users per month
(since inception): 4,792
Metro-linked rides: 42%
Adoption rate: 64%
(National average: 69.5%)
Top hub: Fort Kochi
Peak usage: Evenings
(Best-performing cities: Jhansi, Indore, Ahmedabad (in terms of % fleet adoption)